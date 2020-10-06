‘Women shouldn’t be conditioned to idolise a very colonised image of beauty’

‘Women shouldn’t be conditioned to idolise a very colonised image of beauty’
Actor Nadia Jamil has always been a vocal advocate for women, sharing that we all have only one life and shouldn’t waste time trying to live up to other people’s expectations.

Throughout her career she’s become more and more fierce and has used her platform to speak openly with fans about important issues that women face in their daily lives.

In a recent Twitter thread, she shared her stance on the ‘so-called’ traditional pathway set by the society over the years.

Generously edited pictures combined with just the right amount lighting and makeup, all to conform to society’s definition of ‘beautiful’.

“1/As women we are conditioned 2 idolise a very colonised, stereotyped image of beauty. Being in the business of narrating stories, it’s not always easy, but so essential, 2 ask people 2 challenge these stereotypes,” penned Jamil.

Emphasising on self-love, the ‘Behad’ actor wants women to break away from dangerously unrealistic beauty standards and debunk these age-old  stereotypes.

She further added, “One must not lose hope as we may very well be witnessing a much waited 4 revolution, one that has taken time but is happening & here now.”

