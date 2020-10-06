Indian soldier shoots himself in IIOJK

12:48 PM | 6 Oct, 2020
Indian soldier shoots himself in IIOJK
SRINAGAR - An Indian army soldier committed suicide in Ganderbal district in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) today (Tuesday).

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), the soldier committed suicide with his service rifle inside an army camp in Kangan area of the district.

This incident raised the number of such deaths among Indian troops and police personnel in the held-valley to 475 since January 2007.

