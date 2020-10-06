Passage Exercise with Japanese Maritime Self Defense Force Ship Onami in Gulf of Aden to ensure maritime security

Web Desk
01:15 PM | 6 Oct, 2020
Passage Exercise with Japanese Maritime Self Defense Force Ship Onami in Gulf of Aden to ensure maritime security
Share

KARACHI -  Pakistan Navy Ship (PNS) Zulfiquar has participated in Passage Exercise with Japanese Maritime Self Defense Force Ship Onami in Gulf of Aden.

Both the ships are presently operating in vital area of Gulf of Aden as part of international efforts to counter piracy and ensure security of international shipping.

The Passage Exercise encompassed various operational serials with aim to enhance interoperability and augment collaborative efforts to ensure maritime security in the region, the Radio Pakistan reported.

PNS Zulfiquar is also undertaking Regional Maritime Security Patrol in Gulf of Aden.

The exercise is testimony of Pakistan Navy's resolve to provide secure maritime environment in the global commons for international shipping and contribute towards international efforts to counter illicit activities at sea.

The exercise will further contribute in improving the bilateral ties between the Pakistan Navy and Japanese Maritime Force.

More From This Category
Pakistan observes World Space Week 2020
03:24 PM | 6 Oct, 2020
Pakistan reports 6 new deaths, 467 fresh cases of ...
02:12 PM | 6 Oct, 2020
KPK Bar Council observes strike across province ...
01:59 PM | 6 Oct, 2020
Al-Qasimi announces Dh 4.4 million for ...
01:30 PM | 6 Oct, 2020
Passage Exercise with Japanese Maritime Self ...
01:15 PM | 6 Oct, 2020
Indian soldier shoots himself in IIOJK
12:48 PM | 6 Oct, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Mehwish Hayat hits back at people hating on her new TV commercial
02:24 PM | 6 Oct, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr