Passage Exercise with Japanese Maritime Self Defense Force Ship Onami in Gulf of Aden to ensure maritime security

KARACHI - Pakistan Navy Ship (PNS) Zulfiquar has participated in Passage Exercise with Japanese Maritime Self Defense Force Ship Onami in Gulf of Aden.

Both the ships are presently operating in vital area of Gulf of Aden as part of international efforts to counter piracy and ensure security of international shipping.

The Passage Exercise encompassed various operational serials with aim to enhance interoperability and augment collaborative efforts to ensure maritime security in the region, the Radio Pakistan reported.

PNS Zulfiquar is also undertaking Regional Maritime Security Patrol in Gulf of Aden.

The exercise is testimony of Pakistan Navy's resolve to provide secure maritime environment in the global commons for international shipping and contribute towards international efforts to counter illicit activities at sea.

The exercise will further contribute in improving the bilateral ties between the Pakistan Navy and Japanese Maritime Force.