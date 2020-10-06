PM Imran chairs federal cabinet meeting to discuss 15-point agenda today

Web Desk
10:26 AM | 6 Oct, 2020
PM Imran chairs federal cabinet meeting to discuss 15-point agenda today
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan will preside over the federal cabinet meeting today (Tuesday).

The meeting will deliberate over 15-point agenda and overview overall political and economic situation of the country.

The cabinet is set to approve ratification of the Minamata Convention on the use of mercury-free technology in mining, coal-fired power plants and other industrial sectors.

Moreover, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Chief Executive Officer Air Marshal Arshad Mahmood Malik, will brief the federal cabinet about the restructuring reforms of PIA ostensibly to make it self-sustainable without calling on the government for financial bail-out repeatedly. 

PIA CEO will highlight the financial woes of the national flag-carrier. PIA chief will tell the cabinet that even with operational profits it will not let the entity come out of a financial quagmire. The burden of debt servicing and related exchange loss of PIA is unsustainable.

The commerce ministry would seek approval of the cabinet for the appointment of an executive director at the State Life Insurance Corporation (SLIC).

The cabinet will endorse the decisions of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) and the cabinet committee on legislation.

The cabinet will approve the appointment of the Secretary of the Inter-Board Committee of Chairman and the date of implementation of the Legal Aid and Justice Authority Act, 2020.

The nomination of non-official members of the Islamabad Wildlife Board is also on the agenda. 

