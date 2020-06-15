Sixth PIA flight with stranded Pakistanis in US departs for Islamabad
NEW YORK – A specially chartered Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight left Chicago for Islamabad Sunday carrying Pakistani citizens stranded by the coronavirus outbreak that led to the suspension of commercial flight operations around the world, according to the Pakistan embassy in Washington.
It was the sixth charter flight, arranged by the Government of Pakistan in collaboration with PIA, for the repatriation of a total of around 1,500 Pakistanis stranded in the United States.
Pakistani Consul General in Chicago, Javed Ahmed Umrani, saw off the passengers, the embassy did not give their number, from the city’s O’hare airport.
