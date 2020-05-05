TECNO Spark 4’s upgraded version Spark 5 soon to launch in Pakistan

As per recently gathered reports, premier mobile phone brand TECNO is soon going to launch a new addition in its Spark series known as Spark 5. This new addition in the Spark family is an upgraded version of Spark 4. The news divulge that the new series is expected to come in two advanced versions, equipped with high definition camera, spacious memory and a long-lasting mobile battery.

The standard Spark 5 is expected to come with 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM for Rs.19,499 and the premium Spark 5 is expected to consist of 4GB RAM + 128GB ROM for Rs.21,499. Early images revealed on the TECNO’s official site show that the series is equipped with five camera lenses; 13-megapixel AI Quad on the back and 8-megapixel on front display.

TECNO Spark 5 is going to be launched due to immense positive feedback by the customers on Spark 4. This series is presumed to give splendid camera results with its unprecedented 6.6-inch dot-in-display, powerful mobile performance with 5,000 mAh battery and spacious 32 GB + 2GB phone memory. The information available online also reveals that Spark 5 will enable HighOS v6.0 features built on Android Q.

The upcoming Spark 5 is recommended for photography enthusiasts as it is equipped with upgraded AI Camera 3.0 and AI Scene Detection algorithm. Its advanced camera performance allotted with quadruplet rear-camera flash and duplet front camera flash, would elevate the entire photography experience of the users.

Technology experts have anticipated that Spark 5 would outrank its predecessors Spark Go and Spark 4 due to its high-versatility, advanced features and an affordable price. Maintaining the brand’s essence of “Expect More,” TECNO has once again surprised its consumers with its five-camera array smartphone innovation; providing them with the ultimate photography experience and an outstanding performance.

Are you excited about TECNO’s upcoming SPARK 5 series? To know more about its advanced specifications, stay tuned with TECNO.