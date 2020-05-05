Islamabad HC judges restart duties amid virus outbreak
04:43 PM | 5 May, 2020
ISLAMABAD – All seven judges of Islamabad High Court (IHC) and their staff Tuesday restarted performing duties with precautionary measures in wake of coronavirus.

The registrar office had issued a circular on May 2, for closure of IHC's offices after an employee was found infected with virus.

Only two courts were opened with limited staff while all other branches had been closed on directives of Chief Justice IHC Athar Minallah.

However, all judges now had started their duties again from this day. The courts would pick up only urgent and bail cases during the lockdown.

All staff members had been directed to come to offices in accordance with the routine as of before May 2, with all precautionary arrangements.

The number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan rose to a total of 21,856, according to government data till Tuesday evening, with at least 24 deaths and 1,315 new infections reported across the South Asian country during the past 24 hours.

The total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country have soared to 21,501. Of these, 7,882 were reported in Sindh, 8,103 in Punjab, 3,288 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 1,321 in Balochistan, 464 in Islamabad Capital Territory, 372 in Gilgit-Baltistan, and 71 in Azad Kashmir.

A total of 505 people have died while more than 5,700 patients have recovered in the country.

