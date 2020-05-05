Huma Khan opens up about depression and mental health

Mental health issues can strike at any time, and do not discriminate with regards to situation or status. Things like depression, anxiety, mental disorders and many other problems that people face are nothing to be ashamed of. And if you’re dealing with them, you’re definitely not the only one.

Pakistani model and actor, Huma Khan has opened up about her battle with heartbreak and depression.

Khan took to Instagram to announce her break from social media. She also revealed how a terrible heartbreak left her devastated and became the reason she was unable to work for a year.

“I always thought depression and mental health as merely some words off dictionary. Then two years back it struck me, struck me so hard it nearly knocked me dead."

“Like an unforeseen problem that swept you off the hinges on life on an idle Tuesday. Two years back with a blow to my relationship and a broken heart on my sleeve, I drowned. I drowned in my sorrows. Unable to breathe, unable to clutch at life."

The supermodel spoke about the trauma and confusion she experienced, and how she grew apart from her friends along the way.

"I wanted it to end. The pain, the melancholia, the desperation to want things to be better again. I was unable to fathom what's happening around me."

"I lost my friends, this invisible cloak of darkness not only me but my family. Claustrophobia, sleeping paralysis, fatigue, shortness of breath, name it; they all came eating at me."

She also shared that this entire ordeal les her to searching for comfort in all the wrong places.

"Due to this messed up life, I was unable to work for over a year. Days turned into nights and nights turned into days and I was all lost; I was that version of Huma who tried seeking refuge into such wrong paths and doing things that the mere thought of them send chills down my spine."

"I am still fighting. Trying to find help, gulping down pills after pills so I can just attain some peace. I am going to take a break from social media to find that peace, that silence that can save my soul and probably me as well."

Khan gathered the courage to talk about her mental health struggles as it can help break down stigma, spark important discussions, and even inspire people to seek treatment.

“Always remember that never be afraid to talk about depression or mental health. Seeking help is not a crime. We all need it and we all need courage to address this reality of life which has turned into a taboo in this country."

Khan concluded the note with an optimistic message, saying she would start working again very soon.

"In shah Allah I will be working soon. In this tough time, pray for yourself and pray for me as well. Till we meet again."

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!