Kinza Hashmi acquires UAE's golden visa

Pakistani actor and model Kinza Hashmi has emerged as a true powerhouse of talent, captivating audiences with her captivating and charismatic performances in the entertainment industry. With her exceptional acting skills and mesmerizing screen presence, Kinza has won the hearts of viewers across the nation.

Most recently, the 26-year-old actress announced that she received a golden visa from the government of the United Arab Emirates.

For the unversed, the golden visa is provided to "exceptional talents that may apply for a UAE Golden Visa, which is a long-term residence visa. The country started to issue these visas in 2019, and getting a Golden Visa as an investor formerly required AED 5 million to 10 million."

Upon learning that she became a holder of a unique visa, the Dil Awaiz diva was "grateful."

"I am honoured to receive my golden visa from a country which I always called my second home @gdrfa Thank you @muhammadmoazzamqureshi1 for making this happen????" she captioned the post.

On the work front, Kinza Hashmi is currently wooing the audience with the drama serial Wehem costarring Zaviar Nauman in the lead role.