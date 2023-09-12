Search

Lifestyle

Kinza Hashmi acquires UAE's golden visa

Maheen Khawaja 05:48 PM | 12 Sep, 2023
Kinza Hashmi acquires UAE's golden visa
Source: Kinza Hashmi (Instagram)

Pakistani actor and model Kinza Hashmi has emerged as a true powerhouse of talent, captivating audiences with her captivating and charismatic performances in the entertainment industry. With her exceptional acting skills and mesmerizing screen presence, Kinza has won the hearts of viewers across the nation.

Most recently, the 26-year-old actress announced that she received a golden visa from the government of the United Arab Emirates.

For the unversed, the golden visa is provided to "exceptional talents that may apply for a UAE Golden Visa, which is a long-term residence visa. The country started to issue these visas in 2019, and getting a Golden Visa as an investor formerly required AED 5 million to 10 million." 

Upon learning that she became a holder of a unique visa, the Dil Awaiz diva was "grateful."

"I am honoured to receive my golden visa from a country which I always called my second home @gdrfa Thank you @muhammadmoazzamqureshi1 for making this happen????" she captioned the post.

On the work front, Kinza Hashmi is currently wooing the audience with the drama serial Wehem costarring Zaviar Nauman in the lead role. 

Kinza Hashmi poses as cover girl for local magazine

Maheen Khawaja
Maheen Khawaja

The writer is a staff member.

Facebook Comments

Lifestyle

12:17 AM | 6 Sep, 2023

Amitabh Bachchan receives special golden ticket to watch ICC World Cup

08:42 PM | 30 Aug, 2023

Kinza Hashmi poses as cover girl for local magazine

11:47 AM | 17 Aug, 2023

Kinza Hashmi shares unseen photos of her new music video

05:19 PM | 15 Aug, 2023

WATCH: Kinza Hashmi and Karan Wahi shine in Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's ...

10:15 PM | 14 Aug, 2023

UAE resident pays underwater tribute to Pakistan on Independence Day

09:59 PM | 12 Aug, 2023

Tabish Hashmi says he pranked, isn't leaving comedy show

Advertisement

Latest

05:48 PM | 12 Sep, 2023

Kinza Hashmi acquires UAE's golden visa

Horoscope

08:02 AM | 12 Sep, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 12 September, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on September 12, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 12, 2023 (Tuesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 297.8 300.65
Euro EUR 321 324
UK Pound Sterling GBP 375.5 379
U.A.E Dirham AED 82.2 83
Saudi Riyal SAR 78.7 79.5
Australian Dollar AUD 198 200
Bahrain Dinar BHD 810.81 818.81
Canadian Dollar CAD 222 224.2
China Yuan CNY 41.79 42.19
Danish Krone DKK 43.74 44.14
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 39.15 39.5
Indian Rupee INR 3.67 66.32
Japanese Yen JPY 2.1 66.32
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 988.37 66.32
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 65.72 66.32
New Zealand Dollar NZD 179.36 181.36
Norwegians Krone NOK 28.83 29.13
Omani Riyal OMR 798.42 806.42
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 83.54 84.24
Singapore Dollar SGD 217 219
Swedish Korona SEK 28.16 28.46
Swiss Franc CHF 341.44 343.94
Thai Bhat THB 8.55 8.7

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today – 12 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 209,400 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs179,527.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs165,824 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs193,415.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Today Gold Price in Pakistan - 12 September 2023

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 209,400 PKR 2,622
Karachi PKR 209,400 PKR 2,622
Islamabad PKR 209,400 PKR 2,622
Peshawar PKR 209,400 PKR 2,622
Quetta PKR 209,400 PKR 2,622
Sialkot PKR 209,400 PKR 2,622
Attock PKR 209,400 PKR 2,622
Gujranwala PKR 209,400 PKR 2,622
Jehlum PKR 209,400 PKR 2,622
Multan PKR 209,400 PKR 2,622
Bahawalpur PKR 209,400 PKR 2,622
Gujrat PKR 209,400 PKR 2,622
Nawabshah PKR 209,400 PKR 2,622
Chakwal PKR 209,400 PKR 2,622
Hyderabad PKR 209,400 PKR 2,622
Nowshehra PKR 209,400 PKR 2,622
Sargodha PKR 209,400 PKR 2,622
Faisalabad PKR 209,400 PKR 2,622
Mirpur PKR 209,400 PKR 2,622

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Mahira Khan

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Dr Umar Saif | Family, Education, and Career

Profile: Yumna Zaidi | Family, Career, and Income

Who is Jamal Shah, caretaker Minister for National Heritage and Culture?

Who is Arfa Syeda Zehra – the Special Advisor to Caretaker PM?

Profile: Muhammad Ali — Pakistan’s caretaker Minister for Energy, Power and ...

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: