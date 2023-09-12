Kinza Hashmi acquires UAE's golden visa

Pakistani actor and model Kinza Hashmi has emerged as a true powerhouse of talent, captivating audiences with her captivating and charismatic performances in the entertainment industry. With her exceptional acting skills and mesmerizing screen presence, Kinza has won the hearts of viewers across the nation.
Most recently, the 26-year-old actress announced that she received a golden visa from the government of the United Arab Emirates.
For the unversed, the golden visa is provided to "exceptional talents that may apply for a UAE Golden Visa, which is a long-term residence visa. The country started to issue these visas in 2019, and getting a Golden Visa as an investor formerly required AED 5 million to 10 million."
Upon learning that she became a holder of a unique visa, the Dil Awaiz diva was "grateful."
"I am honoured to receive my golden visa from a country which I always called my second home @gdrfa Thank you @muhammadmoazzamqureshi1 for making this happen????" she captioned the post.
On the work front, Kinza Hashmi is currently wooing the audience with the drama serial Wehem costarring Zaviar Nauman in the lead role.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 12, 2023 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|297.8
|300.65
|Euro
|EUR
|321
|324
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|375.5
|379
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|82.2
|83
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|78.7
|79.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|198
|200
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|810.81
|818.81
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|222
|224.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.79
|42.19
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|43.74
|44.14
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|39.15
|39.5
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.67
|66.32
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|66.32
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|988.37
|66.32
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|65.72
|66.32
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|179.36
|181.36
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|28.83
|29.13
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|798.42
|806.42
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|83.54
|84.24
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|217
|219
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|28.16
|28.46
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|341.44
|343.94
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.55
|8.7
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 209,400 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs179,527.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs165,824 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs193,415.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 209,400
|PKR 2,622
|Karachi
|PKR 209,400
|PKR 2,622
|Islamabad
|PKR 209,400
|PKR 2,622
|Peshawar
|PKR 209,400
|PKR 2,622
|Quetta
|PKR 209,400
|PKR 2,622
|Sialkot
|PKR 209,400
|PKR 2,622
|Attock
|PKR 209,400
|PKR 2,622
|Gujranwala
|PKR 209,400
|PKR 2,622
|Jehlum
|PKR 209,400
|PKR 2,622
|Multan
|PKR 209,400
|PKR 2,622
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 209,400
|PKR 2,622
|Gujrat
|PKR 209,400
|PKR 2,622
|Nawabshah
|PKR 209,400
|PKR 2,622
|Chakwal
|PKR 209,400
|PKR 2,622
|Hyderabad
|PKR 209,400
|PKR 2,622
|Nowshehra
|PKR 209,400
|PKR 2,622
|Sargodha
|PKR 209,400
|PKR 2,622
|Faisalabad
|PKR 209,400
|PKR 2,622
|Mirpur
|PKR 209,400
|PKR 2,622
