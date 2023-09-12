Pakistani man seeks court permission to consume poison publicly  

LAHORE – A man has filed a petition in the Lahore High Court (LHC), seeking permission to consume a poisonous substance in front of public.

In the weird petition, the man, identified as Sarwar Taj, claimed that the consuming the poison would not harm him due to his strong belief.

LHC’s Justice Raheel Kamran took up the petition and inquired on how he could allow him for an illegal act, adding that it seemed to be a publicity stunt.

The petitioner, however, said that he was not doing it for fame, adding that he had complete faith that he would not die after consuming the toxic substance.

Taj said he wanted to do the experiment in front of public at Mochi Gate in Lahore.

At which, Justice Kamran remarked that suicide is forbidden in Islam, adding that court could give permission for such act.

The court observed that the petitioner was free to do anything but warned him of an action over committing any illegal act.

Later, the judge reserved the verdict on the maintainability of the petition.