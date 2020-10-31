Harvey Weinstein sued by Miriam Haley for sexual assault
Former “Project Runway” production assistant Miriam Haley, who testified at Harvey Weinstein’s trial previously, has sued the disgraced producer.
According to Haley, Weinstein attacked her in her apartment in 2006. Even though she tried to fight back and said no to him multiple times, he forced himself on her.
'Weinstein's sexual attack on Ms Haley scarred her deeply, mentally and emotionally,'the lawsuit includes, according to Variety.
'It stripped her of her dignity as a human being and as a woman. It crushed her confidence and faith in people and in herself.'
The legal proceeding is calling for unstated damages and a jury trial.
Weinstein is currently serving out a 23-year prison sentence after being convicted in February for raping two women.
