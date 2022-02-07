PM Imran Khan to visit Russia on Putin’s invitation

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan is set to visit Russia later this month for the first time since assuming office.

Further details about the tour are yet to be shared by the government. It would be the first visit by any Pakistani prime minister in more than two decades as earlier Nawaz Sharif had visit Moscow 23 years ago after the Cold War.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmmod Qureshi made the announcement about PM Imran Khan’s visit while talking to media at Nur Khan Air Base in Rawalpindi.

He said that bilateral ties between Pakistan and Russia are now strengthening.

Meanwhile, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists that preparations for a visit of Pakistan’s prime minister to Moscow are underway and the Kremlin will report the exact date in a timely fashion.

"Indeed, arrangements are being made for such a visit. We will announce its date in a timely fashion," TASS quoted the Kremlin official as saying.