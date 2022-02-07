PM Imran to visit China again for moot on Afghanistan
Khan returned to homeland on Sunday after a successful visit to Beijing
Share
ISLAMABAD – A day after completing the historic China visit, Foreign Minister says Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit the neighboring country in March to participate in a regional conference on Afghanistan.
Briefing media at Nur Khan Air Base, Qureshi mentioned taking a follow-up visit to Beijing next month where Pakistani leaders will participate in the 'immediate neighbors of Afghanistan conference'.
Sharing details about PM’s recent visit, he said Imran Khan had delegation-level talks and meeting with top Chinese leadership as the two sides discussed ways and means to move on the economic front, enhance market access, bridge the trade imbalance.
During the recent meeting, both sides agreed to meet again in Beijing in March, Qureshi mentioned while adding that Iran, Uzbekistan, and Tajikistan would also be invited to attend the meet on war raved country. Acting Afghan foreign minister would also be invited to China for talks, he said.
Qureshi said Beijing acknowledged Islamabad’s role in Afghanistan’s humanitarian assistance and commended Pakistan for holding a successful meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).
FM described Khan’s four-day visit as extremely successful and productive saying the Chinese premier pledged all-out support for Pakistan.
Chinese President Xi Jinping held wide-ranging bilateral talks with PM Imran Khan in which they also stressed the urgency of providing enhanced international aid to Afghanistan to help it avert a looming humanitarian crisis.
PM Imran Khan, Chinese President discuss ... 06:20 PM | 6 Feb, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan and his high-level delegation arrived in Pakistan on Sunday after ...
In a joint statement, the iron brothers called upon the international community to provide continued and enhanced assistance and support to Afghanistan including through unfreezing of Afghanistan’s financial assets.
Both sides have recently stepped up engagements with the interim setup in Kabul to explore ways to increase humanitarian aid and economic cooperation with the crisis-hit country.
PM Imran reiterates vow not to abandon Afghans in ... 10:19 AM | 15 Jan, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has reiterated his vow to not abandon Afghans in this time of need as ...
- Why drone usage is important in agriculture?06:42 PM | 5 Feb, 2022
- Is too much fertilizer a problem?09:35 PM | 3 Feb, 2022
- Environmental impact of pesticides06:38 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
- Biochar: soil productivity enhancer09:24 AM | 29 Jan, 2022
- Subsidy on Gossiplor (BP ropes) for control of Pink Bollworm on cotton07:46 AM | 27 Jan, 2022
- T20 World Cup 2022: Tickets for Pakistan-India match sold out within ...02:42 PM | 7 Feb, 2022
- ECP bars PTI's Gandapur from electioneering ahead of LG polls in KP02:10 PM | 7 Feb, 2022
-
- TECNO, Discover Pakistan bring a chance to explore country through ...01:04 PM | 7 Feb, 2022
- PM Imran to visit China again for moot on Afghanistan12:24 PM | 7 Feb, 2022
- Pakistan captain Babar Azam pays homage to Lata Mangeshkar06:40 PM | 6 Feb, 2022
- Priyanka Chopra, Anthony Mackie to star in ‘Ending Things’05:00 PM | 6 Feb, 2022
- Lata Mangeshkar dies after month-long battle with Covid-1909:21 AM | 6 Feb, 2022
- Pakistan denies seeking $5 billion loan from China, Russia and ...05:57 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan’s Top News Moments of 202110:47 PM | 31 Dec, 2021