PM Imran to visit China again for moot on Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD – A day after completing the historic China visit, Foreign Minister says Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit the neighboring country in March to participate in a regional conference on Afghanistan.

Briefing media at Nur Khan Air Base, Qureshi mentioned taking a follow-up visit to Beijing next month where Pakistani leaders will participate in the 'immediate neighbors of Afghanistan conference'.

Sharing details about PM’s recent visit, he said Imran Khan had delegation-level talks and meeting with top Chinese leadership as the two sides discussed ways and means to move on the economic front, enhance market access, bridge the trade imbalance.

During the recent meeting, both sides agreed to meet again in Beijing in March, Qureshi mentioned while adding that Iran, Uzbekistan, and Tajikistan would also be invited to attend the meet on war raved country. Acting Afghan foreign minister would also be invited to China for talks, he said.

Qureshi said Beijing acknowledged Islamabad’s role in Afghanistan’s humanitarian assistance and commended Pakistan for holding a successful meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

FM described Khan’s four-day visit as extremely successful and productive saying the Chinese premier pledged all-out support for Pakistan.

Chinese President Xi Jinping held wide-ranging bilateral talks with PM Imran Khan in which they also stressed the urgency of providing enhanced international aid to Afghanistan to help it avert a looming humanitarian crisis.

In a joint statement, the iron brothers called upon the international community to provide continued and enhanced assistance and support to Afghanistan including through unfreezing of Afghanistan’s financial assets.

Both sides have recently stepped up engagements with the interim setup in Kabul to explore ways to increase humanitarian aid and economic cooperation with the crisis-hit country.