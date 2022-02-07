Lata Mangeshkar cremated in Mumbai with full state honours

India's Nightingale Lata Mangeshkar was been laid to rest with full state honours in India on Monday.

The legendary singer was cremated with full state honours at Mumbai's iconic Shivaji Park bringing an end to a splendid career spanning decades. Lata,92, died on Sunday after weeks of hospitalisation.

Before the last rites, the body was draped in the national flag and was handed over to the family members. Mangeshkar's brother Hridaynath Mangeshkar lit the funeral pyre of the singing legend.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Shivaji Park to pay his last respects and met her family members and consoled them.

Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan was also present to offer his last respects to the late singer. Pakistan's PM Imran Khan also sent his tribute to the legendary singer.

"With the death of Lata Mangeshkar, the subcontinent has lost one of the truly great singers the world has known. Listening to her songs has given so much pleasure to so many people all over the world," Imran Khan tweeted.

One of India's most prolific stars, Lata had a memorable career spanning seven decades as she sang more than 50,000 songs in over 14 languages.

As the devastating news of Lata's demise engulf the entire subcontinent in grief, the shattered hearts bid farewell and remembered the glorious legacy of the Nightingale of India.