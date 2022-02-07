Hindu extremists draw ire for falsely claiming Shahrukh Khan 'spit' at Lata's body
Indian ruling party leaders seemed unaware of Muslim ritual at funerals
Share
MUMBAI – Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who attended the last rites of the late legendary singer, sparked another controversy as BJP leaders accused King Khan of 'spitting' on Lata's corpse.
In a viral clip, Khan can be seen praying for the deceased and then blowing it into the air which is a known Islamic ritual, however, Indian ruling party leaders didn’t leave the chance for targeting the Muslim actor.
Following the final rites of the Queen of Melody, the social media went into a frenzy as Indian right-wing leaders claims that SRK spat on the mortal remains of Lata.
क्या इसने थूका है ❓ pic.twitter.com/RZOa2NVM5I— Arun Yadav (@beingarun28) February 6, 2022
BJP Haryana state in charge was reportedly one of the first to accuse King Khan, asking Did he spit? along with a video clip on social media. Later, other extremist leaders too joined the controversy, and the clip went viral.
Amid the targeted social media campaign against the Muslim actor, several people responded to BJP leaders by clarifying what SRK’s action signified.
Some also mocked them for having such no knowledge of Islamic customs while others commended King Khan for paying tribute at Mangeshkar’s funeral.
#BoycottShahRukhKhan trends after SRK, PM Imran's ... 05:15 PM | 22 Sep, 2021
Indian Twitter has been wrecking a storm on the internet after the hashtag #BoycottShahRukhKhan started trending. The ...
The incident is not the first one as many Muslim actors in India faced concocted allegations under the Hindu Nationalist government. Khan often faced heat because he highlighted rising intolerance in India.
- Why drone usage is important in agriculture?06:42 PM | 5 Feb, 2022
- Is too much fertilizer a problem?09:35 PM | 3 Feb, 2022
- Environmental impact of pesticides06:38 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
- Biochar: soil productivity enhancer09:24 AM | 29 Jan, 2022
- Subsidy on Gossiplor (BP ropes) for control of Pink Bollworm on cotton07:46 AM | 27 Jan, 2022
- OIC hails Amnesty report on Israeli apartheid against Palestinians11:51 AM | 7 Feb, 2022
- PSL7, Match 15: Lahore Qalandars face off against Gladiators today ...11:25 AM | 7 Feb, 2022
- Security, traffic plans chalked out for PSL 7 matches in Lahore10:49 AM | 7 Feb, 2022
- Australia reopens to foreign tourists after two-year hiatus10:22 AM | 7 Feb, 2022
- Hindu extremists draw ire for falsely claiming Shahrukh Khan 'spit' ...09:49 AM | 7 Feb, 2022
- Pakistan captain Babar Azam pays homage to Lata Mangeshkar06:40 PM | 6 Feb, 2022
- Priyanka Chopra, Anthony Mackie to star in ‘Ending Things’05:00 PM | 6 Feb, 2022
- Lata Mangeshkar dies after month-long battle with Covid-1909:21 AM | 6 Feb, 2022
- Pakistan denies seeking $5 billion loan from China, Russia and ...05:57 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan’s Top News Moments of 202110:47 PM | 31 Dec, 2021