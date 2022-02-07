Hindu extremists draw ire for falsely claiming Shahrukh Khan 'spit' at Lata's body

MUMBAI – Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who attended the last rites of the late legendary singer, sparked another controversy as BJP leaders accused King Khan of 'spitting' on Lata's corpse.

In a viral clip, Khan can be seen praying for the deceased and then blowing it into the air which is a known Islamic ritual, however, Indian ruling party leaders didn’t leave the chance for targeting the Muslim actor.

Following the final rites of the Queen of Melody, the social media went into a frenzy as Indian right-wing leaders claims that SRK spat on the mortal remains of Lata.

BJP Haryana state in charge was reportedly one of the first to accuse King Khan, asking Did he spit? along with a video clip on social media. Later, other extremist leaders too joined the controversy, and the clip went viral.

Amid the targeted social media campaign against the Muslim actor, several people responded to BJP leaders by clarifying what SRK’s action signified.

Some also mocked them for having such no knowledge of Islamic customs while others commended King Khan for paying tribute at Mangeshkar’s funeral.

The incident is not the first one as many Muslim actors in India faced concocted allegations under the Hindu Nationalist government. Khan often faced heat because he highlighted rising intolerance in India.