IHC reserves verdict in Monal restaurant case as petitioner seeks relief
ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday reserved its judgement on a miscellaneous petition against the closure of Monal restaurant, without giving any relief to the petitioner to take away things from the building.
The IHC heard an inter-court appeal against the decision to shut down the restaurant. During the hearing, Justice Amir Farooq said many things would come to light once the single bench issues its detailed judgement. He said, “once the items are picked, the restaurant will be sealed."
Justice Farooq said the Capital Development Authority (CDA) did not know what to do with the restaurant and the counsel for the restaurant was worried the CDA might hand it over to someone else.
“It is certain that no commercial activity could take place on the land where the restaurant is built,” he added.
The restaurant’s lawyer said a law and order situation might be created during Monal’s seizure.
Justice Farooq said “no such situation would be created as the seizure will take place in the presence of a magistrate”.
During the hearing, the lawyer insisted on maintaining the building’s current status.
Justice Mian Gul Hasan Aurangzeb said “you can get the facility to get the goods out, however, an appropriate written order will be issued in this regard”.
