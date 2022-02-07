No better option for Pakistanis than PTI, says PM Imran
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday vowed to contest the upcoming local body elections in the Khyber Pakkhtunkhawa will full forces, saying Pakistanis have not better option than PTI.
The premier stated this while chairing a meeting of the Central Executive Committee (CEC) of his party. He has issued directives to hold public meetings in order to achieve desired results in the second phase of the LG polls.
Reports said that the meeting also discussed the distribution of tickets during the elections and considered recommendations for mayors in major cities of the province.
PM Imran Khan also vowed that tickets will be distributed on the basis of merit, adding that workers are the assets of the party.
The premier briefed the CEC meeting about his visit to China and issued directives to make details of the success tour available to the public, Geo cited sources as saying.
