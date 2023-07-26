Umar Farooq Kalson appointed new head of PCB's media department

LAHORE – Umar Farooq Kalson has been appointed as new head of the media department of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), replacing Sami-ul-Hasan Burney, it has been reliably learnt.
According to reliable sources, Umar, renowned cricket writer and journalist in Pakistan, has accepted the offer from the newly appointed Chairman of the Management Committee, Zaka Ashraf. He will officially join the PCB media department in a week time.
The sources further said that the change in leadership comes as part of broader restructuring within PCB as well as in the media department, with more updates and adjustments anticipated in the near future. Sami-ul-Hasan Burney and former CEO Faisal Hasnain have been transferred to the special projects department with immediate effect.
It is worth noting that previous PCB Chairmen, like Najam Sethi, have also made significant changes to the cricket setup. Currently, the board is in the process of selecting a new chief selector and the arrival of Misbah-ul-Haq as the chief of the cricket committee. Muhammad Wasim, Inzamam-ul-Haq, Rashid Latif, and Azhar Ali are among the notable candidates under consideration for these crucial positions.
ISLAMABAD – Pakistani rupee shows some resistance against the US dollar on Wednesday in the inter-bank market.
During the early hours of trading, the local currency was hovering at 288.25, with an increase of Rs0.27.
Earlier this week, Pakistani rupee faced back-to-back blows for the eighth consecutive session as it lost nearly Rs12 against the greenback in the trading sessions.
Experts linked the downward trajectory of the Pakistani rupee with a knee-jerk reaction as the government revoked several import restrictions on IMF demands, and the pressure stays on the rupee.
Rupee is expected to show gradual depreciation as the backlog created due to import curbs is now cleared.
More to follow...
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 224,300 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs192,300.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs175,889 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 205,149.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Karachi
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Islamabad
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Peshawar
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Quetta
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Sialkot
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Attock
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Gujranwala
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Jehlum
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Multan
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Gujrat
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Nawabshah
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Chakwal
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Hyderabad
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Nowshehra
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Sargodha
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Faisalabad
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Mirpur
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
