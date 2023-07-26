Search

Umar Farooq Kalson appointed new head of PCB's media department

Web Desk 11:55 PM | 26 Jul, 2023
Source: File photo

LAHORE – Umar Farooq Kalson has been appointed as new head of the media department of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), replacing Sami-ul-Hasan Burney, it has been reliably learnt.

According to reliable sources, Umar, renowned cricket writer and journalist in Pakistan, has accepted the offer from the newly appointed Chairman of the Management Committee, Zaka Ashraf. He will officially join the PCB media department in a week time.

The sources further said that the change in leadership comes as part of broader restructuring within PCB as well as in the media department, with more updates and adjustments anticipated in the near future. Sami-ul-Hasan Burney and former CEO Faisal Hasnain have been transferred to the special projects department with immediate effect.

It is worth noting that previous PCB Chairmen, like Najam Sethi, have also made significant changes to the cricket setup. Currently, the board is in the process of selecting a new chief selector and the arrival of Misbah-ul-Haq as the chief of the cricket committee. Muhammad Wasim, Inzamam-ul-Haq, Rashid Latif, and Azhar Ali are among the notable candidates under consideration for these crucial positions.

