Web Desk
02:34 PM | 10 Aug, 2021
Sadaf Kanwal reveals why she refuses to wear revealing clothes now
Supermodel Sadaf Kanwal has mastered the art to turns heads with her controversial statements and powerful photoshoots.

Despite cementing her position in the world of glitz and glam, the supermodel can't escape the moral brigade and her statement become headlines.

Needless to say, it hasn't been an easy road for lovebirds Sadaf Kanwal and Shahroz Sabzwari ever since the couple tied the knot.

Recently, while talking to host Fiza Shoaib on the show Hamary Mehman, Sadaf elaborated that she will never wear revealing clothes since she has matured now.

“In start when you are younger you don’t have a sense of doing things like the model Rabia Butt also explained in her interview, she gave a good statement, talked rightly so”, added the 27-year-old.

"You wear such clothes in sheer ignorance and later on when you realize the fact that you wore short clothes, the time got to change or pass I realized it now, well, I realized it earlier that I won’t wear short clothes, it happened because at that time I wasn’t mature.", she added.

Further, Kanwal elaborated that people change with time her decision is not influenced by her husband Shahroz rather it's her own thought process.

Earlier, Kanwal created an uproar leaving the public debating regarding her strong opinions that garnered widespread criticism for being problematic to the core.

