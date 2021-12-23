Ali Ansari shows off his killer dance moves at sister's wedding
Pakistani actress Mariam Ansari's wedding festivities have been storming the internet and needless to say, the celebrations are keeping the fans entertained.
The Dillagi actor is tying the knot with the son of legendary cricketer Moin Khan, Owais and the enchanting pictures from her marriage are now going viral on social media.
This time around, the heartthrob Ali Ansari set the dance floor ablaze with breathtaking moves at his sister's wedding.
Grooving to the energetic beats, the Rang Mahal's actor raised the temperature with his killer dance moves and unmissable charm.
Moreover, Ali Ansari and Saboor Aly were also spotted twirling at the wedding. The Fitrat star looked absolutely gorgeous in neon green and blue lehenga paired with a sleeveless blouse.
The NaqabZan actor has been a part of many hit drama serials while his sister Maryam Ansari has also acted in drama serials including Angan, Dillagi, Romeo weds Heer and Bharam.
On the work front, Ali Ansari is currently been seen in Hum TV's new drama serial 'Bebaak' starring Yashma Gill and is being loved by the fans.
Earlier, the couple has their Nikkah ceremony in February 2021. The event was attended by many fellow celebrities including Hania Aamir, Faysal Quraishi, Saboor Aly and many others.
