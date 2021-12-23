South Korea beats Japan to win first Asian Hockey Champions Trophy
Web Desk
07:52 PM | 23 Dec, 2021
South Korea beats Japan to win first Asian Hockey Champions Trophy
Share

DHAKA – South Korea has won the Asian Hockey Champions trophy beating Japan at a shoot out in the final at the Maulana Bhasani Hockey Stadium in Bangladesh.

This is the first time that South Korea became the Asian Hockey champion.

Lee Hye-seung sealed the gold medal by scoring his team's fourth goal, while two Japanese misses ended their chance of a first Asian Champions Trophy.

India secured third while Pakistan fourth position in the tournament.

Pakistan fail to qualify for final of Asian ... 06:30 PM | 22 Dec, 2021

DHAKA – India edged out Pakistan 4-3 in a thriller, securing a bronze medal the Asian Hockey Champions Trophy on ...

More From This Category
Abid Ali undergoes second heart procedure after ...
11:21 AM | 23 Dec, 2021
Japan face of South Korea in Asian Hockey ...
06:43 PM | 22 Dec, 2021
Pakistan fail to qualify for final of Asian ...
06:30 PM | 22 Dec, 2021
Babar Azam regains No 1 spot in ICC T20I rankings
02:30 PM | 22 Dec, 2021
Pakistan needs specialists, not coaches: Ramiz ...
12:30 PM | 22 Dec, 2021
Yorkshire sign Pakistani fast bowler Haris Rauf ...
11:40 AM | 22 Dec, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Ali Ansari shows off his killer dance moves at sister's wedding
07:29 PM | 23 Dec, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr