South Korea beats Japan to win first Asian Hockey Champions Trophy
07:52 PM | 23 Dec, 2021
DHAKA – South Korea has won the Asian Hockey Champions trophy beating Japan at a shoot out in the final at the Maulana Bhasani Hockey Stadium in Bangladesh.
This is the first time that South Korea became the Asian Hockey champion.
Lee Hye-seung sealed the gold medal by scoring his team's fourth goal, while two Japanese misses ended their chance of a first Asian Champions Trophy.
India secured third while Pakistan fourth position in the tournament.
