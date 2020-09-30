Northern’s Haider Ali trends on Twitter after blasting batting in first National T20 match

MULTAN – 19-year-old Haider Ali has once again won hearts with his flashing batting performance against Khyber Paktunkhwa team in a match of the National T20 Cup.

The young star, who made his powerful international T20 debut for Pakistan Cricket Team against England on September 1 this year, thrashed 90 runs off 48 balls in first match of the tournament being played at Multan Cricket Stadium.

Haider Ali smashed seven 4s and five 6s making 90 runs.

Haider Ali and 23-year-old Zeeshan Malik partnered for 180, which goes down as the highest second wicket partnership in the history of the #NationalT20Cup.

Previous best was between 169* between Yasir Hameed and Younis Khan in 2014.

Tweeps showered praises on the emerging star Haider Ali over his awesome performance.

What a player he is

Haider Ali. Wow good to watch😍👌👍 pic.twitter.com/pPtWKFtEKK — E.🇵🇰 (@emamirza5) September 30, 2020

What a player he is

Haider Ali. Wow good to watch😍👌👍 pic.twitter.com/pPtWKFtEKK — E.🇵🇰 (@emamirza5) September 30, 2020

In his firth international debut against England, Haider Ali scored 54 runs, becoming the first cricketer for Pakistan to score a fifty on T20I debut