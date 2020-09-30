Northern’s Haider Ali trends on Twitter after blasting batting in first National T20 match
Web Desk
06:42 PM | 30 Sep, 2020
Northern’s Haider Ali trends on Twitter after blasting batting in first National T20 match
Share

MULTAN – 19-year-old Haider Ali has once again won hearts with his flashing batting performance against Khyber Paktunkhwa team in a match of the National T20 Cup.

The young star, who made his powerful international T20 debut for Pakistan Cricket Team against England on September 1 this year, thrashed 90 runs off 48 balls in first match of the tournament being played at Multan Cricket Stadium.

Haider Ali smashed seven 4s and five 6s making 90 runs.

Haider Ali and 23-year-old Zeeshan Malik partnered for 180, which goes down as the highest second wicket partnership in the history of the #NationalT20Cup.

Previous best was between 169* between Yasir Hameed and Younis Khan in 2014.

Tweeps showered praises on the emerging star Haider Ali over his awesome performance.

In his firth international debut against England, Haider Ali scored 54 runs, becoming the first cricketer for Pakistan to score a fifty on T20I debut

More From This Category
Northern’s Haider Ali trends on Twitter after ...
06:42 PM | 30 Sep, 2020
Pakistan confirm ICC World Test Championship ...
03:45 PM | 30 Sep, 2020
Pakistan's National T20 Cup to start from ...
03:19 PM | 28 Sep, 2020
Faisal Iqbal cleared to rejoin Balochistan ...
08:20 PM | 25 Sep, 2020
The IPL Restarts: Here’s What We Can Expect
01:11 PM | 25 Sep, 2020
Dean Jones dies of cardiac arrest in India
02:19 PM | 24 Sep, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Dilip Kumar gets emotional over Pakistan's decision of restoring his ancestral home
05:58 PM | 1 Oct, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr