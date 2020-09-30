Amazon Prime Day 2020 is happening on October 13

Speculations about Amazon Prime Day are happening for weeks, but on Monday morning this week, the e-commerce giant confirmed, “The shopping holiday will occur on October 13 and 14th this year, with select pre-Prime Day deals already available to shop right now. The timing shift was due to a delay in the supply chain for crucial products. This might as well be good news for buyers looking for a cheap holiday gift. And for those who aren’t already, a member should consider signing up for a 30-day free trial.

Amazon says the two-day shopping event will showcase “over one million deals across every category,” including brands like Panasonic, Roborock, Keurig, Under Armour, Coleman, Adidas, Lacoste, Marvel, Ticwatch, and more. Moreover, the e-commerce giant aims to support small businesses by providing Prime members with a $10 credit usable on Prime Day by spending $10 on Amazon's individual small businesses.

Usually, Amazon hosts Prime Day in July, but it got delayed this year because of the Covid-19 global pandemic. The event usually makes excellent money for the company - confirming that Amazon sold more $6 billion worth of products. The Prime Day will start at 3AM ET on Tuesday, October 13 and will be held in the US, UK, UAE, Spain, Singapore, Netherlands, Mexico, Luxembourg, Japan, Italy, Germany, France, China, Canada, Belgium, Austria, Australia, Turkey, and Brazil.