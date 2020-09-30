Mini smart lockdown imposed in parts of Karachi after Covid-19 spike

KARACHI: The Sindh government imposed a mini smart lockdown in two localities of the city following a rise in coronavirus cases.

Deputy commissioner of Karachi West has issued a notification stating that Saima Villas and Samama City in Manghopir’s Gadap Town.

Around 4,000 people, who live in these areas, will have to face the restrictions. The mini smart lockdown has been imposed in the two areas for two weeks, starting from October 1.

Auhtorities concerned has been directed to seal the areas and provide logistical support in close coordination with the District Health Officer Karachi West and law enforcement agencies (Police and Rangers).

"The Assistant Commissioner Manghopir is further directed to make implementation plan and enforce the above order in letter and spirit and penalize the violators of SOPs guidelines under the directives of Home Department's order," said the notification.

Data of the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) show resurgence of Covid-19 in Karachi.

The NCOC reported that 365 out of total 747 new cases recorded on September 29 were detected in the city.