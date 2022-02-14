Terrorist killed as security forces foil suicidal attempt in North Waziristan: ISPR
Share
RAWALPINDI – Security forces killed a suicide attacker and foiled his attempt to enter into a military post in North Waziristan's Dossali area, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Monday.
According to the military’s media wing, the terrorist, before being shot dead, fired small arms and also tried to lob a grenade.
However, the forces initiated a prompt response and effectively engaged the terrorist as they were "alert and prepared for the situation".
Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorist, who was identified as "Sharif". He remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces, ISPR noted.
"Locals of the area appreciated the prompt response of the security forces and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the area," the statement added.
Terrorist killed in North Waziristan gunfight: ... 10:26 AM | 10 Feb, 2022
RAWALPINDI – A terrorist was killed during an exchange of fire with security forces in North Waziristan district, ...
- What is vermicompost and how famers can make it01:33 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- What is Conservation agriculture?09:38 PM | 8 Feb, 2022
- Why drone usage is important in agriculture?06:42 PM | 5 Feb, 2022
- Is too much fertilizer a problem?09:35 PM | 3 Feb, 2022
- Environmental impact of pesticides06:38 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
- COAS Bajwa calls on PM Imran, discusses matters involving Pakistan ...09:33 PM | 14 Feb, 2022
- Gold price sheds Rs50 per tola in Pakistan09:27 PM | 14 Feb, 2022
- Pakistan, Iran vow not to allow terrorists to use their soil against ...09:00 PM | 14 Feb, 2022
- Terrorist killed as security forces foil suicidal attempt in North ...08:35 PM | 14 Feb, 2022
- Lahore student attempts suicide over teachers' rude behaviour08:05 PM | 14 Feb, 2022
- Ahad Raza Mir, Dananeer Mobeen and Shahveer Jafry spotted at a dinner05:55 PM | 14 Feb, 2022
- Shahid Afridi and Arwa leave fans touched with latest adorable video04:45 PM | 14 Feb, 2022
- Shuja Haider lashes out at Indian music director for plagiarising his ...04:00 PM | 14 Feb, 2022
- In a first, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia join US-led naval exercises ...11:48 PM | 13 Feb, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Pakistan denies seeking $5 billion loan from China, Russia and ...05:57 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022