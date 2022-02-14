Terrorist killed as security forces foil suicidal attempt in North Waziristan: ISPR
08:35 PM | 14 Feb, 2022
Terrorist killed as security forces foil suicidal attempt in North Waziristan: ISPR
RAWALPINDI – Security forces killed a suicide attacker and foiled his attempt to enter into a military post in North Waziristan's Dossali area, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Monday.

According to the military’s media wing, the terrorist, before being shot dead, fired small arms and also tried to lob a grenade.

However, the forces initiated a prompt response and effectively engaged the terrorist as they were "alert and prepared for the situation".

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorist, who was identified as "Sharif". He remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces, ISPR noted.

"Locals of the area appreciated the prompt response of the security forces and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the area," the statement added.

