At least eight injured as blast rocks Karachi's Bilal Chowrangi
08:47 PM | 2 Jun, 2022
KARACHI – At least eight people were injured after a huge explosion ripped through a hotel near Bilal Chowrangi in the seaside metropolis late on Thursday.
Some reports claimed that it was a cylinder blast while cops told media outlets that a portion of the affected hotel was established over a drain, hinting at the possibility of another sewer gas blast in the country's largest city.
More to follow...
