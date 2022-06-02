At least eight injured as blast rocks Karachi's Bilal Chowrangi

Web Desk
08:47 PM | 2 Jun, 2022
Source: social media
Share

KARACHI – At least eight people were injured after a huge explosion ripped through a hotel near Bilal Chowrangi in the seaside metropolis late on Thursday. 

Some reports claimed that it was a cylinder blast while cops told media outlets that a portion of the affected hotel was established over a drain, hinting at the possibility of another sewer gas blast in the country's largest city.

More to follow...

