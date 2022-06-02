Ghulam Nabi Memon replaces Kamran Afzal as Sindh police chief

KARACHI – Ghulam Nabi Memon was appointed as Sindh Police chief after the newly installed government approved the provincial government’s recommendation.

A notification issued by Cabinet Secretariat’s Establishment Division cited “With the approval of the Federal Government, Mr. Ghulam Nabi Memon is transferred and posted as Provincial Police Officer (PPO)”.

The new top cop of the country’s southeastern region is a Grade 21 officer of the Police Service of Pakistan. Memon has also served as Additional IG Special Branch.

The development comes as Sindh High Court instructed Sindh authorities to take the charge of Inspectors General from Kamran Afzal and give it to a competent officer.

Former IGP failed to produce Dua Zehra, the teenager who went missing in April and later reportedly married of free will.