Army chief urges officers to remain abreast with future battlefield challenges during Quetta visit

RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Command and Staff College, Quetta, the Pakistani military media wing said Thursday.

A statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the top general met the faculty and addressed participants of Command & Staff College Quetta during the Balochistan visit.

COAS Bajwa commended faculty members for improving the professional skills of students, and urged course participants to remain abreast with future battlefield challenges, the latest technological advancements, and focus on professional pursuits, ISPR said.

General Bajwa also visited Corps Headquarters where he was given a detailed briefing on the security situation in the region.

The Army chief commended the efforts of formations deployed across the province for providing a secure environment for socio-economic activities, including smooth conduct of Local Bodies elections in the province, per the official statement.

COAS Bajwa witnesses war games session at Kharian 11:25 AM | 13 May, 2022 RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has attended War Game session at Kharian aimed ...

Earlier, he was received by Corps Commander Lieutenant General Sarfraz Ali.