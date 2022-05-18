Mushtaq Mahar removed as Sindh IGP

10:23 AM | 18 May, 2022
Mushtaq Mahar removed as Sindh IGP
Source: Sindh Police
KARACHI – The federal government on Wednesday removed Sindh Inspector General (IG) police Mushtaq Ahmed Mahar from the post abruptly.

A notification issued by the Establishment Division states, “Mr Muhstaq Ahmed Mhar, a BS-22 officer of Police Service of Pakistan, presently serving as Provincial Police Office (PPO), Government of Sindh, is transferred and directed to report to Establishment Division, with immediate effect and until further orders”. 

Meanwhile, Additional IG Dr Kamran Fazal has been given the additional charge of the Sindh police chief.

