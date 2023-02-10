Search

Pakistan

Two Pakistani troops martyred in IED blast in Balochistan's Kahlu

06:10 PM | 10 Feb, 2023
Two Pakistani troops martyred in IED blast in Balochistan's Kahlu
Source: Twitter

RAWALPINDI – Two Pakistan Army officers were martyred during a clearance operation in Kohlu area of Balochistan on Friday, according to military’s media wing.

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement said the operation was launched after receiving credible information about presence of terrorists. During the operation, an IED exploded close to the leading party. Resultantly Major Jawad and Captain Sagheer embraced martyrdom in defence of the motherland.

The ISPR said such cowardly acts by inimical elements cannot sabotage the hard earned peace and prosperity in Balochistan.

Pakistan Army troop martyred in Bannu IED blast

Pakistan

Pakistani literary icon Amjad Islam Amjad passes away at 78 

12:24 PM | 10 Feb, 2023

IMF issues statement after concluding 10-day talks with Pakistani officials 

10:03 AM | 10 Feb, 2023

Young Pakistani student writes to Chinese astronaut, receives reply

11:55 AM | 10 Feb, 2023

No Pakistani killed or injured in deadly Turkiye-Syria earthquakes, confirms FO

05:50 PM | 9 Feb, 2023

Army again turns down ECP’s request to deploy troops during by-elections

09:32 AM | 9 Feb, 2023

Second Pakistani plane jets off to Turkiye with humanitarian aid for earthquake victims

01:20 PM | 8 Feb, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy unveils new art residency program for Pakistani ...

08:34 PM | 10 Feb, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – February 10, 2023

08:06 AM | 10 Feb, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 10, 2023 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 12:10 PM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 273 276
Euro EUR 288.1 291
UK Pound Sterling GBP 326.07 330
U.A.E Dirham AED 74.45 75,01
Saudi Riyal SAR 71,45 72.02
Australian Dollar AUD 184.5 186.9
Bahrain Dinar BHD 734.58 742.35
Canadian Dollar CAD 206 208.2
China Yuan CNY 40.68 41.08
Danish Krone DKK 39.92 40.32
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.08 35.43
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 2 2.16
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 900.32 909.32
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 64.65 65.25
New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.63 175.63
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.12 27.42
Omani Riyal OMR 715.53 723.57
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 75.64 76.34
Singapore Dollar SGD 208.03 210.03
Swedish Korona SEK 26.1 26.4
Swiss Franc CHF 298.06 300.56
Thai Bhat THB 8.25 8.4

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – Gold broke its losing streak as per tola price in Pakistan surged by Rs3,300 per tola to reach Rs198,000 on Friday.

According to the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA), the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold increased by Rs2,829 to settle at Rs169,753.

Yesterday, the South Asian country witnessed a decline of Rs3,300 per tola to close at Rs194,700.

In the international market, the commodity witnessed downward trend as its price fell by $17 to reach $1865 per ounce.

Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market surged by Rs30 per tola and Rs25.72 per 10 grams to reach at Rs2,160 and Rs1,851.85, respectively.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/10-Feb-2023/pakistani-rupee-depreciates-against-us-dollar

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Javeria Siddique and why is she trending?

Who is Jawad Sohrab Malik?

Profile: Who is Qasim Ali Shah?

Profile: General (r) Pervez Musharraf

Who is Hazim Bangwar, uber cool new assistant commissioner of Karachi’s North Nazimabad?

Profile: Who was Naveed Sadiq?

Profile: Maulana Tariq Jamil

Azam Khan: Who is the caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: