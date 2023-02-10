Two Pakistani troops martyred in IED blast in Balochistan's Kahlu

RAWALPINDI – Two Pakistan Army officers were martyred during a clearance operation in Kohlu area of Balochistan on Friday, according to military’s media wing.

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement said the operation was launched after receiving credible information about presence of terrorists. During the operation, an IED exploded close to the leading party. Resultantly Major Jawad and Captain Sagheer embraced martyrdom in defence of the motherland.

The ISPR said such cowardly acts by inimical elements cannot sabotage the hard earned peace and prosperity in Balochistan.