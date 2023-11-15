Gold price goes up by Rs2,000 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold prices witnessed upward trend in local market on Wednesday in line with rising international prices.

Data shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Assocation showed per tola gold price went up by Rs2,000 to settle at Rs214,800 while the 10-gram price stood at Rs184,156 after an increase of Rs1,714.

In international market, the price of yellow metal increased by $23 to settle at $1,988 per ounce.

On Tuesday, the per tola prices of gold increased by Rs1,000 to surge to Rs212,800 per tola.

The price of 10-gram gold saw an increase of Rs858 to settle at Rs182,442 in the local market a day earlier.

The rate of precious commodity went up by $5 to $1,965.