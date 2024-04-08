Gold prices hit record high in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold prices surged to historic high in Pakistan on Monday in line with upward trend in international market.
Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association per tola gold prices in Pakistan saw an increase of Rs600 to hit record high of Rs245,700.
Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold increased by Rs514 to settle at Rs210,648 in domestic market of Pakistan.
In international market, the price of the precious commodity went up by $5 to reach $2,355 per ounce.
Meanwhile, silver prices in Pakistan remained unchanged at Rs2,650 per tola and Rs2,271.94 per 10-gram.
Gold had hit the previous highest level of Rs242,700 per tola in Pakistan on September 2, 2023.
Pakistani rupee remains unchanged against US dollar in open market on April 8, 2024.
On the first working day of the week, the US dollar was being quoted at 277.3 for buying and 280.4 for selling.
Euro was quoted at 299.5 for buying and 302 for selling while British Pound hovers around 350 for buying, and 354 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw a drop, with new rates at 73.3.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.4
|281.15
|Euro
|EUR
|302
|305
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353
|356
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|750.4
|76.15
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|738.89
|746.89
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.5
|38.9
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.06
|40.46
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.57
|35.92
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903
|912
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.92
|59.52
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|167.02
|169.02
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|25.38
|25.68
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|721.69
|729.71
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.48
|77.18
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.72
|26.02
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|308.43
|310.93
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.61
|7.76
