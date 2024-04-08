Gold prices hit record high in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold prices surged to historic high in Pakistan on Monday in line with upward trend in international market.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association per tola gold prices in Pakistan saw an increase of Rs600 to hit record high of Rs245,700.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold increased by Rs514 to settle at Rs210,648 in domestic market of Pakistan.

In international market, the price of the precious commodity went up by $5 to reach $2,355 per ounce.

Meanwhile, silver prices in Pakistan remained unchanged at Rs2,650 per tola and Rs2,271.94 per 10-gram.

Gold had hit the previous highest level of Rs242,700 per tola in Pakistan on September 2, 2023.