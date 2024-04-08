Search

Gold & Silver

Gold prices hit record high in Pakistan

02:43 PM | 8 Apr, 2024
Gold prices hit record high in Pakistan
Source: File Photo

KARACHI – Gold prices surged to historic high in Pakistan on Monday in line with upward trend in international market.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association per tola gold prices in Pakistan saw an increase of Rs600 to hit record high of Rs245,700.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold increased by Rs514 to settle at Rs210,648 in domestic market of Pakistan.

In international market, the price of the precious commodity went up by $5 to reach $2,355 per ounce.

Meanwhile, silver prices in Pakistan remained unchanged at Rs2,650 per tola and Rs2,271.94 per 10-gram.

Gold had hit the previous highest level of Rs242,700 per tola in Pakistan on September 2, 2023.

Pak Rupee exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 8 April 2024

02:43 PM | 8 Apr, 2024

Forex

Pak Rupee exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 8 April 2024

Pakistani rupee remains unchanged against US dollar in open market on April 8, 2024.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

On the first working day of the week, the US dollar was being quoted at 277.3 for buying and 280.4 for selling.

Euro was quoted at 299.5 for buying and 302 for selling while British Pound hovers around 350 for buying, and 354 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw a drop, with new rates at 73.3.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 8 April 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.4 281.15
Euro EUR 302 305
UK Pound Sterling GBP 353 356
U.A.E Dirham AED 750.4 76.15
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.3 74.05
Australian Dollar AUD 182.7 184.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 738.89 746.89
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206.2
China Yuan CNY 38.5 38.9
Danish Krone DKK 40.06 40.46
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.57 35.92
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903 912
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.92 59.52
New Zealand Dollar NZD 167.02 169.02
Norwegian Krone NOK 25.38 25.68
Omani Riyal OMR 721.69 729.71
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.48 77.18
Singapore Dollar SGD 206 208
Swedish Korona SEK 25.72 26.02
Swiss Franc CHF 308.43 310.93
Thai Bhat THB 7.61 7.76

