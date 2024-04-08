Man arrested in Lahore for wearing SSG Commando shirt

LAHORE – Police have arrested a man who was roaming in Punjab capital city of Lahore while illegaly wearing the shirt of SSG Commando.

Reports said Patrolling Officer Muhammad Zeeshan stopped a motorcyclist near old Anarkali over traffic violation and demanding documents for issuing him challan.

At which, the bike rider got enraged and introduced himself as a personnel of an intelligence agency. However, the suspect failed to prove his identity and was handed over to Old Anarkali police station for further legal action.

Chief Traffic Officer Ammara Tahir lauded the performance of the duty officer and announced an appreciation certificate for him.

She said that the wardens are closely monitoring the flow of traffic besides keeping an eye on suspicious persons.