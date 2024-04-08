Man arrested in Lahore for wearing SSG Commando shirt

LAHORE – Police have arrested a man who was roaming in Punjab capital city of Lahore while illegaly wearing the shirt of SSG Commando.
Reports said Patrolling Officer Muhammad Zeeshan stopped a motorcyclist near old Anarkali over traffic violation and demanding documents for issuing him challan.
At which, the bike rider got enraged and introduced himself as a personnel of an intelligence agency. However, the suspect failed to prove his identity and was handed over to Old Anarkali police station for further legal action.
Chief Traffic Officer Ammara Tahir lauded the performance of the duty officer and announced an appreciation certificate for him.
She said that the wardens are closely monitoring the flow of traffic besides keeping an eye on suspicious persons.
Pakistani rupee remains unchanged against US dollar in open market on April 8, 2024.
On the first working day of the week, the US dollar was being quoted at 277.3 for buying and 280.4 for selling.
Euro was quoted at 299.5 for buying and 302 for selling while British Pound hovers around 350 for buying, and 354 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw a drop, with new rates at 73.3.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.4
|281.15
|Euro
|EUR
|302
|305
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353
|356
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|750.4
|76.15
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|738.89
|746.89
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.5
|38.9
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.06
|40.46
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.57
|35.92
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903
|912
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.92
|59.52
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|167.02
|169.02
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|25.38
|25.68
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|721.69
|729.71
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.48
|77.18
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.72
|26.02
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|308.43
|310.93
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.61
|7.76
