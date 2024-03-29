Two men arrested for torturing, abusing chained child

LAHORE – Police on Friday arrested two men for torturing a child after tying him with chains in Lahore.

Upon receiving a complaint, SP Akhlaqullah Tarar instructed SHO Inspector Qamar Abbas to arrest the suspects and recover the child.

Subsequently, the police, taking action, arrested two culprits who had bound and abused a minor child.

According to police officials, the suspects, shopkeeper Farooq and Adnan, have been apprehended. The video shows the culprits binding the minor child with chains and subjecting him to abuse.

Cases have been registered against the arrested suspects for unlawfully confining the minor child, subjecting them to unjust imprisonment, and repeatedly abusing them by binding them with chains.

An investigation has been initiated.