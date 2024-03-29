Two men arrested for torturing, abusing chained child

LAHORE – Police on Friday arrested two men for torturing a child after tying him with chains in Lahore.
Upon receiving a complaint, SP Akhlaqullah Tarar instructed SHO Inspector Qamar Abbas to arrest the suspects and recover the child.
Subsequently, the police, taking action, arrested two culprits who had bound and abused a minor child.
According to police officials, the suspects, shopkeeper Farooq and Adnan, have been apprehended. The video shows the culprits binding the minor child with chains and subjecting him to abuse.
Cases have been registered against the arrested suspects for unlawfully confining the minor child, subjecting them to unjust imprisonment, and repeatedly abusing them by binding them with chains.
An investigation has been initiated.
Pakistani rupee remains stable against US dollar in the open market on 29 March, 2024.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.3 for buying and 281.05 for selling.
Euro moves down to 299.75 for buying and 302.75 for selling while British Pound hovers around 353.75 for buying, and 357.25 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.55 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw minor increase, with new rates at 73.70.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.3
|281.05
|Euro
|EUR
|299.75
|302.75
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353.75
|357.25
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.55
|76.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.70
|74.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.9
|184.7
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.61
|747.61
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204.25
|206.46
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.74
|39.14
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.30
|40.7
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.55
|35.9
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|901.14
|910.14
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|59.85
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|168.56
|170.56
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.19
|26.49
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|724.36
|732.36
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.57
|77.27
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206.25
|208.25
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.89
|27.19
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|313.78
|316.28
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.76
|7.91
