Immigration

Japan expands Skilled Worker Visa Program with four new professions

01:59 PM | 29 Mar, 2024
Japan expands Skilled Worker Visa Program with four new professions

TOKYO - In response to Japan's persistent labor crisis, the government has announced the inclusion of four additional industries into its foreign skilled worker visa program.

This move announced on Friday aims to address the pressing need for qualified personnel by granting more individuals the opportunity for extended stays of up to five years.

The Cabinet's decision expands the Specified Skilled Worker No. 1 visa program, which now encompasses a total of 16 eligible industries.

Notably, this development, which covers road and railway transportation, as well as the forestry and timber sectors, marks the first expansion of the program since its inception in 2019.

Though a thriving economy, Japan's increasing demand for foreign labor is partly due to its declining birthrate, increasing shortages particularly prevalent in the transportation and logistics sectors.

Though the fresh measure would somewhat help the industry, concerns still prevail as the implementation of new regulations, including limits to overtime hours for drivers starts in April.

Recently, Japan also explored the option of revoking the permanent residence permits of foreigners who fail to pay taxes or social security contributions in the country - a move that invited criticism.

In this regard, well-placed sources confirmed that the government will submit a bill to revise the immigration control and refugee recognition law during the current ordinary session of the parliament. 

In a separate development, the residency process for foreign workers is going to be smooth soon as the government of Japan is set to introduce a new training program for foreigners.

The existing technical intern program for foreigners would be replaced with the new training program which has been designed to provide training for unskilled foreign workers, enabling them to secure Type 1 residency status - a classification awarded to foreign workers having specified skills, thus enabling them to work in the country over the medium to long term.

In a move expected to be tabled during the ongoing parliamentary session, proposed legislation seeks to overhaul Japan's immigration regime and these amendments are anticipated to come into effect as early as 2027. 

Immigration

Japan expands Skilled Worker Visa Program with four new professions

