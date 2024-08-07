Iraq eases travel requirements for Pakistani pilgrims with major changes: Details inside

ISLAMABAD - In a significant move to facilitate Pakistani pilgrims, the authorities in Iraq have eased the travel requirements for pilgrims traveling to Iraq for Arbaeen.

Pakistan's Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Iraqi Ambassador Hamid Abbas Lafta unveiled a series of measures to simplify travel and enhance convenience.

The announcements, made following a high-level meeting on Wednesday, are set to make the pilgrimage journey smoother for thousands of Muslims.

As part of the measures, Pakistani pilgrims will no longer be required to surrender their passports upon arrival in Iraq. Instead, they will receive their visas directly from the Iraqi Embassy, bypassing the need for travel agents.

Moreover, the number of pilgrim visas available for Pakistanis will be increased, allowing more devotees to participate in the Arbaeen observance.

Meanwhile, it was also agreed upon that special flights will be introduced to accommodate Pakistani pilgrims and a new Iraqi consulate will be established in Karachi.

Both nations have agreed to combat agents who charge excessive fees from pilgrims and a visa waiver agreement will be applied to diplomatic and official passports, with a request for a similar waiver for ordinary pilgrims pending.

These changes are aimed at ensuring a hassle-free experience for Pakistani pilgrims, providing equal facilities, and reducing bureaucratic hurdles.

Following the meeting, Minister Naqvi expressed gratitude to the Iraqi authorities for their cooperation, while Ambassador Lafta invited Mohsin Naqvi to visit Iraq.

In a separate development, the interior minister has also secured approval from Aviation Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif to allow Iraqi airlines to operate special flights, with Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) also set to announce its schedule soon.