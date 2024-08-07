Search

Immigration

Iraq eases travel requirements for Pakistani pilgrims with major changes: Details inside

Web Desk
05:18 PM | 7 Aug, 2024
Iraq eases travel requirements for Pakistani pilgrims with major changes: Details inside

ISLAMABAD - In a significant move to facilitate Pakistani pilgrims, the authorities in Iraq have eased the travel requirements for pilgrims traveling to Iraq for Arbaeen.

Pakistan's Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Iraqi Ambassador Hamid Abbas Lafta unveiled a series of measures to simplify travel and enhance convenience.

The announcements, made following a high-level meeting on Wednesday, are set to make the pilgrimage journey smoother for thousands of Muslims.

As part of the measures, Pakistani pilgrims will no longer be required to surrender their passports upon arrival in Iraq. Instead, they will receive their visas directly from the Iraqi Embassy, bypassing the need for travel agents.

Moreover, the number of pilgrim visas available for Pakistanis will be increased, allowing more devotees to participate in the Arbaeen observance.

Meanwhile, it was also agreed upon that special flights will be introduced to accommodate Pakistani pilgrims and a new Iraqi consulate will be established in Karachi.

Both nations have agreed to combat agents who charge excessive fees from pilgrims and a visa waiver agreement will be applied to diplomatic and official passports, with a request for a similar waiver for ordinary pilgrims pending.

These changes are aimed at ensuring a hassle-free experience for Pakistani pilgrims, providing equal facilities, and reducing bureaucratic hurdles.

Following the meeting, Minister Naqvi expressed gratitude to the Iraqi authorities for their cooperation, while Ambassador Lafta invited Mohsin Naqvi to visit Iraq.

In a separate development, the interior minister has also secured approval from Aviation Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif to allow Iraqi airlines to operate special flights, with Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) also set to announce its schedule soon. 

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Immigration

05:18 PM | 7 Aug, 2024

Iraq eases travel requirements for Pakistani pilgrims with major ...

02:49 PM | 7 Aug, 2024

Canada set to discourage foreign workers' employment, confirms ...

02:25 PM | 7 Aug, 2024

What are requirements for UAE tourist visa? Pakistan's ambassador ...

12:02 PM | 7 Aug, 2024

Iran, Tajikistan announce date for visa-free travel

09:33 AM | 7 Aug, 2024

Pakistan warns citizens to avoid travelling to Lebanon as fears of ...

02:38 PM | 6 Aug, 2024

Germany increases proof of funds requirement for international ...

Immigration

01:49 PM | 6 Aug, 2024

Top UAE airline cancels flights to Israel

05:52 PM | 5 Aug, 2024

Pakistani court imposes fine on UAE carrier: Here's why

12:38 PM | 6 Aug, 2024

Sri Lanka suspends e-visa issuance: Here’s why

05:43 PM | 5 Aug, 2024

This country has stopped issuing visas but for limited time: Details ...

04:50 PM | 5 Aug, 2024

This airport has tightened boarding rules for passengers: Details ...

02:04 PM | 6 Aug, 2024

Taiwan opens up hospitality sector to international students

Advertisement

Latest

06:52 PM | 7 Aug, 2024

Man booked for harassing police officer’s daughter at Islamabad Club 

Gold & Silver

02:49 PM | 7 Aug, 2024

Gold prices plunge for third straight session in Pakistan

Forex

Currency Rates Today - Pakistani Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 7 August 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on August 7, 2024 (Wednesday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 279.15 for buying and 280.55 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 305 and selling rate was 307.5.

British Pound rate moved down to 356.95 for buying, and 358.80 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.60 and Saudi Riyal comes down to 73.75.

Currency Rates Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.25 280.4
Euro EUR 305 307.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356.95 358.8
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.6 76.35
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.75 74.45
Australian Dollar AUD 184.15 186
Bahrain Dinar BHD 738.5 744
Canadian Dollar CAD 203.1 206
China Yuan CNY 38.4 38.8
Danish Krone DKK 40.25 40.65
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.75 36.1
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.43
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 905 912
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.85 59.65
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.15 171.15
Norwegian Krone NOK 26.04 26.34
Omani Riyal OMR 724.5 729
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.39 77.09
Singapore Dollar SGD 204.5 206.65
Swedish Krona SEK 26.65 26.95
Swiss Franc CHF 316 323
Thai Baht THB 7.57 7.72

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan's 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi ...

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: