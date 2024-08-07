Pakistanis advised to leave Lebanon as Middle East security situation worsens

ISLAMABAD – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has advised all Pakistani nationals presently residing in Lebanon to leave the country while the commercial flights remain available.

The advisory was issued in view of the recent developments and the prevailing security situation in the region. All Pakistanis are advised to avoid travel to Lebanon till further notice, it said.

“Those staying in Lebanon are advised to exercise extreme caution especially with regard to vulnerable areas,” read the advisory.

They are also requested to remain in contact with the Embassy of Pakistan in Beirut on the following contact numbers:

+961-81669488

+961-81815104

Amid ongoing Israeli attacks, security situation further aggravated following the assassination of Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh in Iran last week.

Hamas and Iran have expressed resolve to retaliate against Haniyeh’s assassination. On the other hand, Hezbollah has pledged to take revenge from Israel for the killing of its military chief Faud Shukr in Beirut.