Pakistanis advised to leave Lebanon as Middle East security situation worsens

ISLAMABAD – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has advised all Pakistani nationals presently residing in Lebanon to leave the country while the commercial flights remain available.
The advisory was issued in view of the recent developments and the prevailing security situation in the region. All Pakistanis are advised to avoid travel to Lebanon till further notice, it said.
“Those staying in Lebanon are advised to exercise extreme caution especially with regard to vulnerable areas,” read the advisory.
They are also requested to remain in contact with the Embassy of Pakistan in Beirut on the following contact numbers:
+961-81669488
+961-81815104
Amid ongoing Israeli attacks, security situation further aggravated following the assassination of Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh in Iran last week.
Hamas and Iran have expressed resolve to retaliate against Haniyeh’s assassination. On the other hand, Hezbollah has pledged to take revenge from Israel for the killing of its military chief Faud Shukr in Beirut.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on August 7, 2024 (Wednesday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 279.15 for buying and 280.55 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 305 and selling rate was 307.5.
British Pound rate moved down to 356.95 for buying, and 358.80 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.60 and Saudi Riyal comes down to 73.75.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.25
|280.4
|Euro
|EUR
|305
|307.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.95
|358.8
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.6
|76.35
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.75
|74.45
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.15
|186
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|738.5
|744
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.1
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.4
|38.8
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.25
|40.65
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.75
|36.1
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|905
|912
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.85
|59.65
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|724.5
|729
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.5
|206.65
|Swedish Krona
|SEK
|26.65
|26.95
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316
|323
|Thai Baht
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.