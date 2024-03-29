Search

Immigration

Japan might cancel visa exemption for Thai citizens as violations soar

Web Desk
29 Mar, 2024
Japan might cancel visa exemption for Thai citizens as violations soar

BANGKOK -The Thai Foreign Minister has expressed concerns that if the visa overstay violations continue, the government of Japan can revoke the visa exemption granted to the citizens.
 
Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara expressed concerns on Thursday regarding the visa overstayers and requested Thais not to break the law abroad because Japan could cancel the visa waiver.

Despite the request, the foreign minister added that the number of Thais who had violated the law in Japan was not high enough for Japan to cancel the visa waiver privilege.
 
The foreign minister, who is also the deputy prime minister, said he would soon visit Japan and find out their thinking on the matter.

“From what I have heard, Thais have not caused severe damage to their country. Some Thais might have overstayed their visa but it was not a serious crime. After the talks, I think Japan would extend the visa exemption period for Thais,” Parnpree elaborated.

Earlier this month, Deputy Foreign Minister Jakkapong Saengmanee said he had met a senior official from the Japanese embassy to discuss the issue of Thais overstaying the 15-day visa-free period in the country after such violations increased in the past few years.
 
Jakkrapong said he had assured the Japanese officials that the Thai government would look into the matter amid public concern over a possible cancellation of the visa waiver for Thais.

As far as stats are concerned, the Consular Affairs Department's data implies that the number of Thais who overstayed their visa in Japan had increased from 8,688 in 2021, to 9,549 in 2022, and 11,472 in 2023.

The visa-free liberty has been available to Thais since July 2013 though the waiver was halted during the Covid-19 pandemic but was subsequently resumed in October 2022.

On the issue of Schengen visa exemption, the foreign minister declined to commit whether Schengen visa exemption with the European Union would be achieved within this year.

The minister, however, confirmed that the Schengen visa exemption would be arranged only with major countries of the group.

Immigration

