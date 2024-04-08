Search

Youth killed for resisting robbery in Karachi

Web Desk
02:00 PM | 8 Apr, 2024
Youth killed for resisting robbery in Karachi

KARACHI – A young man shot dead by armed robbers over resistance in Gulzar Hijri Scheme 33 on late Sunday.

According to the police, the incident of firing occurred around 3:30 am on the night between Sunday and Monday in the Sikandar Goth area, where one person lost his life. The deceased was identified as 33-year-old Shujaat Ali, son of Niaz Ali, who was a resident of Lyaqat Abad, house number 105.

The deceased's brother, Muhammad Ali, speaking to the media, revealed that Shujaat Ali got married four years ago and did not have any children. He was the youngest among four brothers and two sisters. Their family business is running a school van.

Shujaat used to work for the school's pick-up and drop service in the morning hours, while in the evenings, he used to provide pick-up and drop services to the girls working in various beauty parlours in Gulshan-e-Iqbal.

Shujaat had obtained a weapon licence a year ago considering the city's situation and used to carry a pistol when he went to drop the girls from the beauty parlours to their homes at night. He had a pistol at the time of the incident as well.

Shujaat, who was going to drop a girl at her house in Scheme 33 Sikandar Goth, noticed suspicious persons on motorcycles chasing them. When he tried to escape by driving away, armed men suddenly appeared in front and stopped the car.

As soon as Shujaat got out of the car, the culprits shot him in the chest and fled. Shujaat's brother and a relative stated that Shujaat had no enmity with anyone, nor had there ever been any monetary dispute with anyone.

They said that this incident is an act of dacoity. It is suspected that the culprits intended to rob, but upon encountering resistance from Shujaat, they fired and fled, leaving behind their mobile phones and other belongings.

Investigations into the incident have been initiated.

