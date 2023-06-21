Search

PakistanBusiness

Pakistan imposes Rs1.5 per unit power surcharge on KE consumers

Web Desk 08:40 PM | 21 Jun, 2023
Pakistan imposes Rs1.5 per unit power surcharge on KE consumers
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the cabinet on Wednesday approved the recovery of a surcharge of Rs1.52 per unit from its customers over the course of the following 12 months by K-Electric, the sole power distribution company in Karachi.

The cabinet committee meeting was attended by Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, according to press statement issued by finance ministry.

According to the press release, Ministry of Energy( Power Division) submitted a summary regarding Quarterly Tariff Adjustments of K-Electric and informed that as per National Electricity Policy 2021, the government may maintain a uniform consumer-end tariff for K-Electric and state owned distribution companies.

Accordingly, KE applicable uniform variable charge is required to be modified to maintain the uniform tariff across the country.

The ECC approved a surcharge of Rs.1.52/unit to be recovered from K-Electric Consumers in 12 months. The ECC further allowed release and utilization of available budget of Rs. 76 billion as payment of arrears under different heads.

Ministry of Commerce summary ECC suspended Import conditions contained in Import Policy Order 2022 related to import of Timber/Wood from the date of issuance of IPO 2022 to 31st October, 2023 with direction to the Ministry of National Food Security and Research to review the import policy and come up with suggestions to settle this issue.

The ECC also approved another summary of Ministry of Commerce regarding amendment in relevant clause in the Import Policy Order 2022 to allow government agencies to import pharmaceutical raw material.

The ECC also considered and approved another summary of Power Division regarding release of Rs. 56 billion as approved under revised CDMP against the AJ&K receivables.

The ECC approved various Technical Supplementary Grants (TSG) including Rs. 567.120 million in favour of Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training for its development expenditure and Rs. 40 Million in favour of Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training for Cadet College Hassanabdal for need based scholarships to financially challenged students.

The committee approved Rs. 14.022 million as TSG in favour of Federal Tax Ombudsman for ERE expenditure; Rs. 19.236 million as TSG in favour of Ministry of Interior for Repair & Maintenance of Helicopter by Pakistan Rangers; Rs. 6.279 million as TSG in favour of the Directorate General of Immigration and Passports and Rs. 150 million as TSG in favour of Intelligence Bureau to meet its ERE expenditure.

Poor widow from Liaqat Poor stuck with wrong electricity bill that she can't even imagine paying

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Gold price declines by Rs1,800 per tola in Pakistan

06:25 PM | 21 Jun, 2023

Balochistan court sets date for heraring on high treason case against ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan

05:12 PM | 21 Jun, 2023

President Alvi approves appointment of Justice Qazi Faez Isa as next chief justice of Pakistan

02:52 PM | 21 Jun, 2023

What will be Army’s role in Pakistan’s new national investment council?

12:36 PM | 21 Jun, 2023

Pakistan seeks PM Shehbaz-IMF chief meeting to revive loan programme

10:23 AM | 21 Jun, 2023

UN body says Cyclone Biparjoy killed four, displaced 85,000 people in Pakistan

12:40 AM | 21 Jun, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Special Olympics: Pakistan’s  Umair Kayani win Gold; Umaima ...

08:58 PM | 21 Jun, 2023

Horoscope

Daily horoscope – June 21, 2023

09:26 AM | 21 Jun, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on June 21, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 21, 2023 (Wednesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 290.5 293
Euro EUR 314 317
UK Pound Sterling GBP 366 370
U.A.E Dirham AED 80.4 81
Saudi Riyal SAR 76.3 77
Australian Dollar AUD 202 204
Bahrain Dinar BHD 763.79 771.79
Canadian Dollar CAD 226 228
China Yuan CNY 40.3 40.7
Danish Krone DKK 42.19 42.59
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.72 37.07
Indian Rupee INR 3.51 3.62
Japanese Yen JPY 2.15 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 933.03 942.03
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.67 62.27
New Zealand Dollar NZD 179.06 181.06
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.72 27.02
Omani Riyal OMR 745.74 753.74
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.21 78.91
Singapore Dollar SGD 218 220
Swedish Korona SEK 26.57 26.87
Swiss Franc CHF 321.26 323.76
Thai Bhat THB 8.27 8.42

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – June 21, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today  

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 219,300 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs188,020.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs172,350 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 201,024.    

 Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (21 June 2023)  

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 219,300 PKR 2,605
Karachi PKR 219,300 PKR 2,605
Islamabad PKR 219,300 PKR 2,605
Peshawar PKR 219,300 PKR 2,605
Quetta PKR 219,300 PKR 2,605
Sialkot PKR 219,300 PKR 2,605
Attock PKR 219,300 PKR 2,605
Gujranwala PKR 219,300 PKR 2,605
Jehlum PKR 219,300 PKR 2,605
Multan PKR 219,300 PKR 2,605
Bahawalpur PKR 219,300 PKR 2,605
Gujrat PKR 219,300 PKR 2,605
Nawabshah PKR 219,300 PKR 2,605
Chakwal PKR 219,300 PKR 2,605
Hyderabad PKR 219,300 PKR 2,605
Nowshehra PKR 219,300 PKR 2,605
Sargodha PKR 219,300 PKR 2,605
Faisalabad PKR 219,300 PKR 2,605
Mirpur PKR 219,300 PKR 2,605

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Sheikh Yousaf Bin Muhammad Bin Saeed to deliver Haj 2023 Khutbah, who is he?

Naila Kiani: Pakistani ace mountaineer – Age, Husband, Biography

Meet Jane Marriott – UK's first female High Commissioner to Pakistan

Shaheen Shah Afridi Profile

Dr Aafia Siddiqui Story

Imran Riaz Khan | Family | Age | Father & Wife [Complete Biography]

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Profile: Saim Ayub

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: