Pakistan, Russia mark 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan and the Russian Federation commemorated the 75th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations on Monday.

A press release issued by Pakistan's Foreign Office says, "To mark this milestone occasion, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and the Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov exchanged letters of felicitations.

"Pakistan and Russia enjoy close, multidimensional relations based on mutual goodwill and trust. Bilateral ties are marked by cooperation in diverse areas, including economic, energy and security. The two countries also consult at various multilateral fora on regional and global issues of mutual interest.

"Diplomatic relations between Pakistan and Russia were established on 1st May 1948."