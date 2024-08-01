Chaos in Lahore as city records heaviest rainfall in 44 years

LAHORE - Chaos ensued in Punjab capital as the metropolis witnessed heaviest rainfall in around 44 years, with some areas recording more than 337 mm of precipitation in couple of hours.

In Lahore, a 44-year record of heavy rainfall has been broken, resulting in flooding in low-lying areas. The rainfall flooded streets, shattered some buildings, while traffic came to a halt and offices and shops remain closed

The showers started early in morning and a heavy spell of monsoon rain lashed the city for more than 2 hours.

The torrential rain submerged low-lying areas and regions like Mall Road, Ferozepur Road, Model Town, Faisal Town, Lakshmi Chowk, and Anarkali saw inundation.

The highest rainfall recorded in Lahore was 337 millimeters at the airport. Other areas recorded 203 millimeters in Pani Wala Talab, 191 millimeters in Lakshmi Chowk, 182 millimeters in Upper Mall, 173 millimeters in Mughalpura, 180 millimeters in Tajpura, 227 millimeters in Nishtar Town, and 163 millimeters in Chowk Nakhuda.

In other cities of Punjab, including Gujrat, Gujranwala, and Wazirabad, heavy rain has broken the spell of humidity. The downpour also caused multiple feeders to trip in several cities, leading to power outages and significant difficulties for residents.