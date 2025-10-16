Lahore court grants bail to Falak Javed in Tweet case against state institutions

LAHORE – A local court in Lahore has granted bail to Falak Javed in the case related to a tweet against state institutions.

According to Express News, the Lahore Sessions Court heard the case concerning the tweet, during which the court approved Falak Javed’s bail.

The court had reserved its decision after hearing the arguments from both sides. Advocates Mian Ali Ashfaq and Rana Rauf represented Falak Javed in court.

The bail hearing was conducted by Additional Sessions Judge Sajid Ahmad Chaudhry, while the NCCIA had registered the case against Falak Javed.