Salem bin Abdulrahman Al Qasimi Opens ‘Cultural Landscapes of al-Andalus’ Exhibition in Sharjah

SHARJAH – Sheikh Dr Salem bin Abdulrahman Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Ruler’s Office, inaugurated the exhibition “Cultural Landscapes of al-Andalus” at the Sharjah Museum of Islamic Civilisation on Wednesday.

Organised jointly by the Sharjah Museums Authority (SMA) and the Islamic Culture Foundation in Spain, the exhibition will run from October 15, 2025, to April 12, 2026.

Following the inauguration, Sheikh Dr Salem toured the exhibition, which is divided into two main sections. The first, “Gardens of Delight”, explores the role of Andalusian gardens as spaces of coexistence and creativity, featuring four themes: the productive botanical garden, the scientific garden, the spiritual garden, and the poetic garden.

The second section, “The Good Land”, highlights the intricate productive systems of al-Andalus, showcasing irrigation techniques, dry farming, handicrafts, traditional industries, and trade networks that reflect the deep interaction between people and their environment.

The exhibition features over sixty artistic and historical artefacts, several of which are being displayed in Sharjah for the first time. It presents al-Andalus as a model of harmony between nature and human creativity, portraying its enduring influence on global civilisation.

During the tour, Sheikh Dr Salem was briefed on the exhibition’s highlights, which trace the evolution of Andalusi civilisation from the eighth century onwards. The display illustrates how Islamic knowledge and local traditions merged to transform the natural and urban landscapes of the Iberian Peninsula, fostering scientific innovation and sustainable living.

Speaking on the occasion, H.E. Emilio Pin Godos, Ambassador of Spain to the UAE, expressed gratitude to Sharjah for its continued commitment to cultural dialogue and heritage preservation. He praised the collaboration between the Emirate and Spain, noting that the exhibition marked a new milestone in bilateral cultural cooperation.

At the conclusion of the ceremony, Sheikh Dr Salem bin Abdulrahman Al Qasimi received a collection of publications from the Islamic Culture Foundation in Spain in appreciation of his presence and support.

Described as the first of its kind, the exhibition combines traditional historical narratives with contemporary research to examine the urban and rural environments of medieval Andalusia. It underscores the civilisation’s sustainable relationship between culture and nature — a perspective increasingly relevant to present-day environmental challenges.

As part of its accompanying programme, a panel discussion titled “A Journey Through the Heritage of al-Andalus: Knowledge and Cultural Exchange” will be held, featuring scholars and researchers from Spain and the UAE. The session aims to explore the enduring influence of Islamic civilisation on the cultural and natural landscapes of the Iberian Peninsula.

The opening ceremony was attended by H.E. Emilio Pin Godos, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Spain to the UAE; H.E. Asmaa Rashid bin Taliah, Secretary-General of the Executive Council of Sharjah; H.E. Aisha Rashid Deemas, Director-General of the Sharjah Museums Authority, along with several senior officials and diplomats.