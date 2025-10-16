realme Unveils 15T: Compact Flagship Featuring Sleek Design and 7000mAh Titan Battery

KARACHI – Smartphone maker realme has unveiled its latest compact flagship, the realme 15T, redefining the concept of small yet powerful smartphones.

The device combines a 7.79mm ultra-slim design and 181-gram lightweight body with a 7000mAh Titan Battery, making it the thinnest handset in its segment to feature such high capacity. The company says the 15T is designed for users who prefer one-hand comfort without compromising on flagship performance.

At its core, the 15T features a 6.7-inch 4R Comfort+ AMOLED display offering 4000 nits peak brightness, 120Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ support. With a 93% screen-to-body ratio and 2160Hz PWM dimming, the display ensures vivid visuals and reduced eye strain during extended use.

Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6400 Max 5G chipset, coupled with 18GB Dynamic RAM and UFS 3.1 storage, the smartphone delivers smooth multitasking and high-end gaming performance. The built-in 6050mm² AirFlow VC Cooling system maintains consistent temperature during intensive tasks.

In terms of imaging, the realme 15T introduces dual 50MP AI cameras on both the front and rear, enabling sharp photography and videography. The device also integrates AI Edit Genie, AI Party Mode, and AI Eraser tools for smart content creation.

With IP66/68/69 water and dust resistance, a Textured Matte 4R Design, and an Aluminum Alloy Lens Module, the phone balances aesthetics with durability. It will be available in Flowing Silver, Silk Blue, and Suit Titanium colour variants.

Positioned as a premium yet compact alternative to oversized flagships, the realme 15T underscores the brand’s push toward innovation, endurance, and design excellence in the mid-premium smartphone category.