Hania Aamir appointed UN women goodwill ambassador for Pakistan

Hania Aamir is known for her outstanding acting skills, but now she has been given a chance to play a significant role for women in Pakistan, as the United Nations has appointed her as the UN Women Goodwill Ambassador for Pakistan.

In a statement shared on Instagram, UN Women Pakistan welcomed Hania Aamir as their new Goodwill Ambassador. The statement said that the renowned actress will use her platform to amplify the voices of women and girls across Pakistan, raise awareness, and inspire empowerment.

It added that together, they aim to build a future where every woman and girl can live free from violence, discrimination, and inequality, and realize her full potential.

Hania Aamir is the second Pakistani to receive this honor, after Muniba Mazari, who was appointed UN Women Goodwill Ambassador in 2015. In South Asia, Hania becomes the third woman and fourth overall personality to earn this title, joining Muniba Mazari, Indian tennis star Sania Mirza, and Bollywood filmmaker and actor Farhan Akhtar.

Globally, Hollywood stars such as Emma Watson, Nicole Kidman, and Anne Hathaway have also served as UN Women Goodwill Ambassadors.

Several other Pakistani celebrities have been appointed as goodwill ambassadors for different UN agencies, including Fawad Khan for the UN Development Programme (UNDP), Shehzad Roy for the UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), Mahira Khan for the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR), and Saba Qamar for UNICEF.