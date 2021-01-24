KP launches first ever helpline for tourists

04:19 PM | 24 Jan, 2021
KP launches first ever helpline for tourists
PESHAWAR – The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tourism Authority has launched its first ever tourists’ helpline for acquiring information about tourist sites.

The helpline 1422, titled ‘Tourist Facilitation Hub’, is being run on a test basis at the moment.

The helpline will help tourists to find tourist spots, weather updates, nearby attractions, available utilities at the tourist sites, traffic information and emergency response.

