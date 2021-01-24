KP launches first ever helpline for tourists

PESHAWAR – The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tourism Authority has launched its first ever tourists’ helpline for acquiring information about tourist sites.

The helpline 1422, titled ‘Tourist Facilitation Hub’, is being run on a test basis at the moment.

KP Tourism TEST launches 24/7 Helpline 📞 1422

This Tourist Facilitation Hub will provide info on



✅ Tourist Spots

✅ Weather Updates

✅ Nearby Attractions

✅ Available Utilities

✅ Traffic Info

✅ Emergency Response

& much more



We will appreciate ur valued feedback pic.twitter.com/uJtE5fwc25 — Abid Majeed (@AbidMajeed1969) January 23, 2021

The helpline will help tourists to find tourist spots, weather updates, nearby attractions, available utilities at the tourist sites, traffic information and emergency response.