Bakhtawar-Mahmood’s wedding – Mehfil-e-Milad held at Bilawal House

Caption: File photo

KARACHI – Ahead of the wedding of Bakhtawar Bhutto with Mahmood Chaudhry, the Bilawal House organised a mehfil-e-Milad today.

Female members of the Pakistan People Party (PPP) were invited to the Milad while Bakhtawar’s aunt Faryal Talpur was also present the event that began at 2:00 pm.

The daughter of former President Asif Ali Zardari and slain PM Benazir Bhutto, who is engaged to the son of a US-based businessman, is set to tie the knot on 27th January 2021.

A simple Mehndi ceremony is scheduled to take place on January 27.

The Nikkah will be held on January 29 while the Barat is scheduled for January 30.

Bakhtawar’s fiancé Mahmood Chaudhry had arrived in Karachi earlier this week on Flight EK600.

Bakhtawar-Mahmood's wedding guest count revealed 04:21 PM | 23 Jan, 2021 The wedding of Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari and Mahmood Chaudhry's wedding celebration has piped curiosity of the ...

Meanwhile, a brief statement issued by Bilawal House revealed a limited number of guests expected at the main function – baraat – on Jan 30 considering the arrangements under the standard operating procedures due to Covid-19 precautions.

In a simple engagement ceremony in November last year, the couple had exchanged rings amid celebratory shouts and claps from the guests, who included a few senior politicians, PPP leaders, business giants, real estate tycoons, prominent lawyers, some legislators and close relatives at Bilawal House.

PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, who was in self-isolation after testing positive for Covid-19 that time, had joined the engagement ceremony through video link.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari (@bakhtawarbz)

Bakhtawar wore designer Nida Azwer on her engagement and later uploaded her engagement portrait with her fiancé, under a glorious pink bougainvillea tree.