Bosnia's Dzaferovic meets COAS Bajwa at GHQ, discuss mutual interest, security

ISLAMABAD – Chairman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Sefik Dzaferovic has met Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at General Headquarters in Rawalpindi on Thursday.

Both the leaders determined to further strengthen ties between Pakistan and Bosnia.

COAS Bajwa said that Pakistan attaches great importance to brotherly relations with Bosnia & Herzegovina is proud of the strong bond of love & support between people of two countries.

ISPR said on a tweet, Chairman of Presidency of Bosnia & Herzegovina visited GHQ today. Matters of mutual interest, regional security & Pak-Bosnia & Herzegovina relations came under discussion. #COAS said that Pakistan attaches great importance to brotherly relations with Bosnia & Herzegovina.

Chairman of Presidency of Bosnia & Herzegovina visited GHQ today. Matters of mutual interest, regional security & Pak-Bosnia & Herzegovina relations came under discussion. #COAS said that Pakistan attaches great importance to brotherly relations with Bosnia & Herzegovina (1/3) pic.twitter.com/pLncN4dxsH — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) November 5, 2020

Earlier the leadership of both countries agreed to improve the volume of trade and expand cooperation in different fields. The understanding came at a meeting between Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chairman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Sefik Dzaferovic in Islamabad.

Top Bosnian leader calls for HR protection in ... 07:46 PM | 4 Nov, 2020 ISLAMABAD – Chairman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Sefik Dzaferovic has called for peaceful ...

Dzaferovic also speaks for human rights of the people of Indian occupied Kashmir. He also stressed for the resolution of the dispute in line with the UN Security Council Resolutions.