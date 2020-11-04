Top Bosnian leader calls for HR protection in Indian-occupied Kashmir

ISLAMABAD – Chairman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Sefik Dzaferovic has called for peaceful resolution of Kashmir dispute in the light of UN Security Council (UNSC) resolutions.

He made the remarks during his meeting with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in Islamabad on Wednesday.

The Bosnian said human rights should be respected in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He added that Pakistan and Bosnia enjoy close relations and his visit will further strengthen bilateral relations.

Pakistan, Bosnia agree to expand cooperation in ... 04:28 PM | 4 Nov, 2020 ISLAMABAD – Pakistan and Bosnia have agreed to improve the volume of trade and expand cooperation in different ...

Shah Mahmood Qureshi briefed Mr. Dzaferovic about the situation in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir and appreciated his statement on the held territory.

Qureshi further said both the countries have always stood by each other in difficult times. He said Pakistan desires to expand relations with Bosnia in different fields including bilateral trade, education, culture and people to people contacts.

High level exchanges will further strengthen the bilateral relations, he added.

Earlier, Sefik Dzaferovic arrived in Pakistan on a two-day official visit.